Kvarøy Arctic Earns Fast Company 2021 “World Changing Ideas” Recognition

(Indre Kvarøy, Norway)—Today, Fast Company magazine announced its 2021 World Changing Ideas Awards honoring Kvarøy Arctic in the General Excellence and Health categories. The fifth annual awards recognize businesses, policies, projects, and concepts from across the globe that are actively engaged and deeply committed to pursuing innovation when it comes to solving the health and climate crises, social injustice, or economic inequality.

Kvarøy Arctic was selected as an honorable mention in 2 of 34 categories following review by a panel of eminent Fast Company editors and reporters who received over 4,000 entries. Honorees are awarded for their vision, creativity, and potential for impact. Kvarøy Arctic is named alongside brands and concepts like Nike (M) for maternity and IBM Call for Code, an open-source technology project; as well as social good and health innovations like GivePower, a clean water through clean energy company for water-scarce regions around the world; and HeartFlow technology to help combat heart disease.

“There is no question our society and planet are facing deeply troubling times. So, it’s important to recognize organizations that are using their ingenuity, impact, design, scalability, and passion to solve these problems,” says Stephanie Mehta, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. “Our journalists, under the leadership of senior editor Morgan Clendaniel, have discovered some of the most groundbreaking projects that have launched since the start of 2020.”

“As a 44-year old company, we have seen the impact our work has on generations of people and feel the responsibility to do better for our collective community,” says Kvarøy Arctic CEO Alf-Gøran Knutsen. “This sense of commitment is what drives us to innovate and usher others along on the journey. That’s why our feed model is open-source, and why we continue to pursue excellence in all areas. We know there’s more work to be done despite our achievements.”

Kvarøy Arctic is a 3rd-generation Atlantic salmon farm that launched in the U.S. in February 2020. Determined to evolve open water salmon farming into a sustainable practice that protects the environment and promotes animal welfare while providing a healthy source of protein for a growing world, Kvarøy Arctic’s leadership has thrust the independently run business into the future. Today, Kvarøy Arctic raises 2 million Atlantic salmon a year in ASC certified sites. The brand has set new industry standards with a pioneering feed model in partnership with Corbion and BioMar, thoughtful leadership in supply chain management with IBM Blockchain technology, and community support through a robust donation program that continues to support at-need and food insecure communities across the U.S.

Kvarøy Arctic offers a full suite of products including fresh and frozen fillets, portions, smoked salmon, salmon hotdogs, and salmon burgers. It is dedicated to the highest standards in sustainability throughout its supply chain including stewardship for its local environment, its employees, and the fish it carefully raises. For this reason it is the first in its category to receive Fair Trade USA seal and the American Heart Association Heart-Check seal, as well as farm-level certifications from BAP, ASC, and Global G.A.P.

For more information about Kvarøy Arctic, visit www.kvaroyarctic.com

About the World Changing Ideas Awards

World Changing Ideas is one of Fast Company’s major annual awards programs and is focused on social good, seeking to elevate finished products and brave concepts that make the world better. A panel of judges from across sectors choose winners, finalists, and honorable mentions based on feasibility and the potential for impact. With the goals of awarding ingenuity and fostering innovation, Fast Company draws attention to ideas with great potential and helps them expand their reach to inspire more people to start working on solving the problems that affect us all.

Showcasing some of the world’s most inventive entrepreneurs and companies tackling exigent global challenges, Fast Company’s Summer 2021 issue (on newsstands May 10) highlights, Kvarøy Arctic among others including a lifesaving bassinet; the world’s largest carbon sink, thanks to carbon-eating concrete; 3D-printed schools; an at-home COVID-19 testing kit; and a mobile voting app.

About Kvarøy Arctic

Kvarøy Arctic is a third-generation Atlantic salmon farm on the Island of Kvarøy along Norway’s Arctic Circle. Led by CEO Alf-Gøran Knutsen, Production Manager Gjermund Olsen, and Operations Manager Håvard Olsen, the Kvarøy Arctic team is ushering in a new era of sustainability for salmon farming as a net producer of fish protein with a commitment to traceability and transparency through IBM blockchain technology.

Kvarøy Arctic is recognized as one of Fast Company magazine’s “World Changing Ideas.” It is the first farmed finfish to carry the Fair Trade USA seal, and is BAP, ASC and Global G.A.P. certified. The salmon has the merroir of Norway’s cold, clear waters with delicate marine flavors and slight brininess. It is one of a small number of farm-raised fish certified by the American Heart Association’s® Heart-Check program. Kvarøy Arctic is actively expanding its U.S. retail presence. It is currently available through domestic U.S. distributor Pod Foods, at restaurants, and through select retailers like Giant Eagle, Cherry Hill Market, Cox Farms Market, Acorn Acres, and Whole Foods Market U.S. locations.

Learn about the heritage of Kvarøy Arctic by visiting www.KvaroyArctic.com