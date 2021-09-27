Land-based Gold River Aquafarms Project Could Provide up to 100 jobs in Vancouver

A company working to establish a land-based steelhead aquaculture facility in Gold River has a site and backers for its operation, but is still waiting on regulatory approval to launch.

Led by president Rob Walker, Gold River Aquafarms has plans to raise 3,000 tonnes of steelhead (an ocean-living form of rainbow trout) each year at the site of a former sawmill near the Vancouver Island village. Once established, the facility could expand to an annual production of 10,000 tonnes, and the company will look to establish a secondary processing facility in Gold River, Walker said in an interview.

“The long-term prospects for that site are terrific,” he said. “There’s really good infrastructure, there’s great water and we’ve got lots of local support.”

