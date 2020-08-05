Last Chance for Indian Ocean Yellowfin Tuna?

The Global Tuna Alliance has published independent management advice that calls on a 25% catch reduction to rebuild the overfished Indian Ocean yellowfin tuna (Thunnus albacares) stock in two generations.

The Indian Ocean yellowfin tuna stock is overfished and has been subject to overfishing since 2016. Despite the indications that this stock could collapse as early as 2024, the management measures

implemented by the Indian Ocean Tuna Commission (IOTC) have not been effective in rebuilding the stock. Many fleets are not subject to catch reductions and have actually increased their catches; the total catches of yellowfin in 2018 increased by around 9% from 2014/2015 levels despite the management measures calling for an overall reduction calculated to be around 7%.

