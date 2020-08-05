Bristol Seafood Promotes Brett Heidtke to COO

PORTLAND, Maine – Bristol Seafood is pleased to announce the promotion of Brett Heidtke to Chief Operating Officer (COO). As Chief Operating Officer, Mr. Heidtke will be responsible for the day-to-day operations of the company, overseeing safety, quality, production, logistics and maintenance.

“Brett exudes our core values of honesty, getting stuff done right, humility, ownership mentality, being adaptive and curious, and making fact-based decisions.” noted Peter Handy, President & CEO at Bristol, “He is an important part of our recent successes and the future of our business.”

Mr. Heidtke noted, “I am excited about this new role. We are fortunate to work with extremely talented people. Bristol Seafood has a very bright future.”

Mr. Heidtke has twenty-one years of experience in seafood production, most recently as Director of Operations at Stavis Seafoods, and previously Plant Manager of Slade Gorton and Sonoma Seafoods.

About Bristol Seafood

Bristol Seafood is on a mission to make seafood America’s favorite protein. Since its founding in 1992 on the waterfront in Portland, Maine, the company built a nationwide following for its steadfast adherence to its Uncompromising Maine Standards. Bristol is committed to sustainable business practices and is the first seafood company to earn a Fair Trade certification for seafood harvested in US waters. Its state-of-the-art facility is certified by GFSI for food safety, MSC for sustainability, and Fair Trade for social welfare. Bristol specializes in dry scallops, wild-caught Norwegian haddock, wild-caught cod, and ready to cook seafood for the retail market under the My Fish Dish brand. See more at www.bristolseafood.com