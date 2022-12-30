Legislation Will Pause Maine Lobster Regulation Six Years, Fund More Research

U.S. Senators Susan Collins and Angus King, Representatives Chellie Pingree and Jared Golden and Governor Janet Mills announced December 20 that they were successful in securing a regulatory pause and research funding for Maine’s lobster industry in the omnibus appropriations bill that is expected to pass the Senate and House, according to a press release.

Specifically, the provision in the omnibus legislation:

Deems the current right whale rules sufficient to ensure the continued operation of the lobster and Jonah crab fisheries for six years, through December 31, 2028.

