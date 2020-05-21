Louisiana Checking Virus Outbreaks at Crawfish Farms

NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana resumed the release Monday of detailed information on coronavirus infections in nursing homes, and officials announced investigations of outbreaks among workers at three crawfish farms in the state’s Acadiana region.

Gov. John Bel Edwards and Assistant Secretary of Health Alex Billioux provided few details about the Acadiana cases, but said at least some of the workers involved were migrants.

“There was one outbreak in a group of workers who work in a crawfish farm and live, I think, in dormitory like settings,” Billioux said during Edwards’ coronavirus news conference at the state Capitol in Baton Rouge. “That led to broader testing.”

