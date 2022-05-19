Mind Blown Plant Based Seafood Co. Reels in a Big Fish Investor, Chef & Restaurateur, Tom Colicchio

Mind Blown™ Plant Based Seafood Co is excited to announce their newest Celebrity Chef investor partner, Tom Colicchio. Colicchio is an eight-time James Beard recipient, restaurateur, world-renowned chef and host of Bravo TV’s Top Chef. Mind Blown™ Plant Based Seafood Co. specializes in creating seafood favorites such as shrimp, scallops, oysters, crab, and lobster using healthy plant ingredients. The company has won numerous national awards for their plant-based seafood products and are nationwide in retail and food service.

“I’ve worked with and tasted a lot of seafood in my career. I’ve been fishing my whole life. I was a little dubious when it came to alternative seafoods, but Plant Based Seafood Co. blew it out of the water, no pun intended. Their plant based scallops tasted like scallops. The shrimp were delicious. The texture was spot on. And with their background, I was confident that Monica and Shelly really knew how to make good seafood,” said Tom Colicchio, Chef & Owner of Craft Hospitality.

Founder and CEO, Monica Talbert, exclaimed that creating a company that breaks the mold and can create measurable impact on the oceans, the animals, and the industry, has been challenging, but fun. “We have a vision to replicate every seafood from the water that people like to eat, but with a plant-made version. We make our food for sea-foodies, knowing that the most impact lies with them,” said Talbert. The company leads the plant-based seafood industry by offering the most realistic alternatives and was named 2022’s Top 500 FoodTech companies in the world.

“Having ‘pack your knives and go’ Tom Colicchio invest in plant-based seafood speaks volumes as to where changes are occurring in consumers and chef’s acceptance,” said Talbert. “We need solutions that relieve the pressure off our ocean fish stocks if we need to continue to provide food for a swelling population that is expected to reach 10 billion by 2050.”

“No one sets the bar of excellence higher than Tom Colicchio, so the fact that he not only believes in us, but invested in us and our plant-based seafood products, is the highest honor,” said Talbert “Our minds are blown!”

About Plant Based Seafood Co.

Plant Based Seafood Co. products are the food of the future, and the company’s mission is to offer the ocean, and our planet, some well-deserved relief while offering seafood experiences without the sacrifice. The Plant Based Seafood Co. is an all-female, family-owned company leveraging their 20 years experience creating award-winning seafood products to now creating deceptively delicious seafood experiences made from plants. Plant Based Seafood Co. is located on Gwynn’s Island in the Chesapeake Bay in Virginia. You may find Plant Based Seafood Co. on Instagram (@plantbasedseafoodco) and Facebook.