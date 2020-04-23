Mississippi Department of Marine Resources Accepting Applications for the 2011 Bonnet Carré Fisheries Disaster Recovery Program

BILOXI, Miss. – The Mississippi Department of Marine Resources is accepting applications from commercial oyster/crab fishermen and oyster/crab processors for the “2011 Mississippi Bonnet Carré Fisheries Disaster Recovery Program for the Oyster and Blue Crab Fisheries.”

Applicants must have possessed a valid Mississippi resident commercial oyster fishing license (Type 6 or 7), crab trap fishing license (Type 10) or certified oyster/crab processor license during the 2011-2012 license year. Applicants must also have had a valid license during one of these three historical license years (May 1-April 30) 2007-2008, 2008-2009 or 2009-2010.

The application and W-9 form can be found on the MDMR website at dmr.ms.gov/2011bcrelief. Printed applications and W-9 forms can also be picked up and dropped off at boxes labeled “Bonnet Carré Intake Form/Applications,” which have been added to the following commercial trip-ticket drop box locations: Bayou Caddy, Pass Christian, the Bolton Building and Pascagoula (by Jerry Lee’s Grocery).

Applications may be submitted in the following ways: emailed to 2011bcrelief@dmr.ms.gov, placed in an envelope and dropped in any of the boxes labeled “Bonnet Carré Intake Form/Applications” (locations listed above) or mailed to

Bonnet Carre’ Intake Form/Application

Attn: Marine Fisheries

Mississippi Department of Marine Resources

1141 Bayview Avenue

Biloxi, MS 39530

Completed applications, along with the W-9 form, must be received by the MDMR no later than Friday, April 24, 2020. If mailing, the form must be received by the MDMR by the deadline.

For more information, call 228-374-5000 or email 2011bcrelief@dmr.ms.gov.

The Mississippi Department of Marine Resources is dedicated to enhancing, protecting and conserving marine interests of the state by managing all marine life, public trust wetlands, adjacent uplands and waterfront areas to provide for the optimal commercial, recreational, educational and economic uses of these resources consistent with environmental concerns and social changes. Visit the DMR online at dmr.ms.gov.