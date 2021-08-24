National Fisheries Institute Statement on the Passing of Peter Cardone

WASHINGTON, D.C. – With the passing, on 21 August, of Harbor Seafood founder Peter Cardone, the seafood community has lost a pioneer, a leader, and a truly charitable soul.

Pete started as a chef in New York City and built his vision into a company that sources globally and continues to innovate. He did so while helping others and an industry that he loved. Few NFI members could resist the “Cardone Call” when he would telephone asking they support a charitable cause. He is a past Chairman of the National Fisheries Institute and his guidance and generosity will be missed.

Pete’s wife, Josephine, his family, and his many, many friends are in our thoughts and prayers.

In lieu of flowers, the Cardone family requests donations be made to Sacred Heart of Jesus Church 215-35 38th Ave, Bayside NY 11361, In memory of Peter Cardone.

John Connelly

President