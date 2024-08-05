National Fisheries Institute’s Robert DeHaan Reappointed to Government Trade Advisory Committee  

Reston, VA – Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack and U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai announce the reappointment of Robert DeHaan to USDA’s Agricultural Technical Advisory Committee that covers trade in animal products. DeHaan is the Chief Counsel and Executive Vice President at the National Fisheries Institute.

Advisory committees provide advice to the Government on trade policy matters, including the operation of existing trade agreements and the negotiation of new ones.

“I am honored to be able to continue bringing the seafood community’s perspective and guidance to these important issues,” said DeHaan. “We continue to have a seat at the table and an opportunity to collaborate with the people in charge of trade policy.”

Before joining NFI in 2011, DeHaan served as Special Counsel to the Deputy U.S. Trade Representative as well as Deputy Assistant Secretary at the U.S. Department of Transportation.

“Bob has been an advocate outside of government and a policy specialist inside of government,” said NFI President and CEO Lisa Wallenda Picard. “Whether he’s testifying before the International Trade Commission or counseling our members, he’s a valuable trade resource and an excellent choice for reappointment. We commend the Secretary and the Ambassador on their choice.”

DeHaan will serve on the Advisory Committee until 2028.