NaturalShrimp LLC Purchases Assets of Former VeroBlue Farms Plant

A ribbon cutting on Friday afternoon marked the start of a new venture in Webster City which will produce fresh, locally-grown shrimp.

NaturalShrimp LLC recently acquired the assets of Alder Aqua, formerly known as VeroBlue Farms in Webster City. According to the company’s website, that acquisition included, but was not limited to the real property, equipment, tanks, rolling stock, inventory, permits, contracts and other assets used in the operation of the business.

According to the website, the $10 million purchase represented assets in excess of $40 million and will make NaturalShrimp the largest square footage RAS shrimp company in the U.S.

