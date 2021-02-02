Unexplained Die-Off Latest Blow to Louisiana Oyster Fishers

NEW ORLEANS — Oyster harvesters and a state agency are trying to find the reason for the death of millions of pounds of oysters in some Louisiana harvesting areas in January.

The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reports that harvesters believe that the worst of the unexplained die-off is over, although small areas of dead oysters continue to appear. The affected waters were in the Plaquemines Parish area, and one of the mysteries is why some oyster reefs located between the affected areas remained healthy and thriving.

Carolina Bourque, the oyster program manager for the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, said her agency and the state Department of Health have collected water samples to look for disease or chemicals.

