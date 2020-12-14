NFI Announces Virtual Global Seafood Market Conference 2021

Washington, D.C. – This week the National Fisheries Institute announced registration is open for the Virtual Global Seafood Market Conference 2021: Succeeding in the Ever-Changing Seafood Industry, February 1-5, 2021. The virtual GSMC will feature two hours of daily Plenary sessions with industry experts on the markets, economics and consumer insights in the age of COVID-19.

At the same time, NFI also unveiled a year-long GSMC Webinar Series which kicks off on January 13th with the popular GSMC Shrimp Panel. The overarching theme for GSMC Virtual and the Webinar Series is “Succeeding in the Ever-Changing Seafood Industry.”

NFI has bundled the virtual conference and the year-long webinar series and is offering it to members at a value. Non-members will also have the opportunity to register.

“We’ll kick off the Webinar Series with the popular GSMC Shrimp Panel on January 13th; and a few weeks later the virtual GSMC will feature popular experts like Duane Lenz of Cattlefax – and new voices like Bo Jackson of Jackson and Partners,” said NFI’s Senior Vice President, Judy Dashiell. “We will meet in person when it’s safe; but our members rely on GSMC information. We listened and have created a robust program that spans 2021. We are committed to delivering programming with excellent speakers, seamless technology and respect for people who are attending during their workday.”

In addition to this announcement, Dashiell noted that NFI will further expand its 2021 educational programs to include the Future Leader’s Program and the NFI Shrimp School; as well as introducing the NFI Salmon School; NFI Lobster School; and NFI Scallop School.

The Virtual GSMC 2021 and the GSMC Webinar Series are supported by Premiere Sponsor Diversified Communications and Gold Sponsors Baader North America Corporation, Datassential, Foa & Son, IRI, Lineage Logistics, Los Angeles Cold Storage, Rabobank, Urner Barry, Wells Fargo Bank, and Windward Strategies LLC.

Seafood industry decision-makers have trusted GSMC analysis for a decade and in 2021 they’ll have the opportunity to absorb even more of that knowledge without leaving home.

Register by January 7 2021 to receive the Member Early Bird rate; and access the GSMC Shrimp Panel Webinar on January 13th. To register, contact Suzanne Low at [email protected]. And find more information in this video.