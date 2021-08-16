NFI Welcomes New Director of Public Policy

Washington, DC – The National Fisheries Institute announces it has hired Morgan Bell as its new Director, Public Policy. Bell spent four years as a part of Massachusetts Congressman Seth Moulton’s staff. Among other duties, she served as both a Regional Director and as a Fisheries Policy Advisor to the Congressman

“We’re thrilled to have Morgan on board,” said NFI’s Vice President for Government Affairs, Robert DeHaan. “She brings a unique perspective to our work that combines fisheries policy and sustainability with trade and commerce. It’s a valuable mix that will greatly benefit NFI’s members.”

Bell earned a Master of Arts in Law and Diplomacy from Tufts University’s Fletcher School of International Affairs.

“Morgan was the local, district, and federal fisheries liaison for a Hill office. She knows fisheries from water to table,” said NFI Chairman, Seattle Fish President & CEO, Derek Figueroa. “Seafood isn’t just wild capture or aquaculture, imports or exports. It’s all of those things. Having a professional who understands that policy impacts the entire value chain is vital. I am excited to see Morgan bring her expertise and passion to NFI’s important work representing our members.”

Bell grew up in Gloucester, Massachusetts and did her undergraduate studies at Wheaton College in Massachusetts.

“From policy and funding matters on the Hill, to promotion of sustainable aquaculture and blue technology innovation, seafood is a common thread running through my professional and academic work as well as my personal background,” said Bell. “Joining NFI is a natural next step, and I am excited about the challenge.”

NFI members will have the opportunity to meet Bell during the association’s 2021 Political Conference in Washington, D.C., starting September 20.