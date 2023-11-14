National Fisheries Institute Announces New Additions to its Board of Directors

Reston, VA – The National Fisheries Institute’s (NFI) members approved a new slate of Directors of the Board at its Annual Membership Meeting.

NFI’s bylaws allow for a 51-person Board, with 45 at-large Directors. There is an 18-person Executive Committee drawn from the Board and six officers. NFI elects a new slate of board members annually to serve three-year terms.

“This Board consists of some of the most focused, engaged, thought leaders the seafood community has to offer,” said NFI President and CEO Lisa Wallenda Picard. “The guidance and commitment to the industry provided by the NFI Board of Directors has impressed me since my first day on the job. I’m so pleased to welcome these new voices and perspectives to the table.”

The newly elected Board members as well as Executive Committee members in italics are as follow:

Michael Davis PanaPesca USA President Bret Scholtes Cooke Aquaculture Chief Operating Officer Eric Bloom Eastern Fish Company President Paul Doremus Trident Seafoods Vice President Soren Dalsager Stavis Seafoods Chief Executive Officer Christine Ngo H & N Group President Colin Dresser Sea Port Products National Sales Representative Jason Driskill HEB Vice President, Seafood Rob Hallion Crocker Winsor President Sarah Hayes Maritime Products Vice President, Sales & Development R. Isaak Hurst International Maritime Group Owner Jamie Marshall AZ Gems Executive Vice President, Sales Jordan Mazzetta Eddie M’s Chief Executive Officer Matt Mixter Hofseth Chief Executive Officer/Partner Stephanie Pazzaglia J.J. McDonnell Manager, Business Development

Justin Conrad, President of Bay Hill Seafood, joins the officer’s group as Secretary.