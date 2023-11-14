National Fisheries Institute Announces New Additions to its Board of Directors

National Fisheries Institute Seafood November 14, 2023

Reston, VA – The National Fisheries Institute’s (NFI) members approved a new slate of Directors of the Board at its Annual Membership Meeting.

NFI’s bylaws allow for a 51-person Board, with 45 at-large Directors. There is an 18-person Executive Committee drawn from the Board and six officers. NFI elects a new slate of board members annually to serve three-year terms.

“This Board consists of some of the most focused, engaged, thought leaders the seafood community has to offer,” said NFI President and CEO Lisa Wallenda Picard. “The guidance and commitment to the industry provided by the NFI Board of Directors has impressed me since my first day on the job. I’m so pleased to welcome these new voices and perspectives to the table.” 

The newly elected Board members as well as Executive Committee members in italics are as follow:

MichaelDavisPanaPesca USAPresident
BretScholtesCooke AquacultureChief Operating Officer
EricBloomEastern Fish CompanyPresident
PaulDoremusTrident SeafoodsVice President
SorenDalsagerStavis SeafoodsChief Executive Officer
ChristineNgoH & N GroupPresident
ColinDresserSea Port ProductsNational Sales Representative
JasonDriskillHEBVice President, Seafood
RobHallionCrocker WinsorPresident
SarahHayesMaritime ProductsVice President, Sales & Development
R. IsaakHurstInternational Maritime GroupOwner
JamieMarshallAZ GemsExecutive Vice President, Sales
JordanMazzettaEddie M’sChief Executive Officer
MattMixterHofsethChief Executive Officer/Partner
StephaniePazzagliaJ.J. McDonnellManager, Business Development

Justin Conrad, President of Bay Hill Seafood, joins the officer’s group as Secretary.

