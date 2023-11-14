National Fisheries Institute Announces New Additions to its Board of Directors

Reston, VA – The National Fisheries Institute’s (NFI) members approved a new slate of Directors of the Board at its Annual Membership Meeting.
NFI’s bylaws allow for a 51-person Board, with 45 at-large Directors. There is an 18-person Executive Committee drawn from the Board and six officers. NFI elects a new slate of board members annually to serve three-year terms.
“This Board consists of some of the most focused, engaged, thought leaders the seafood community has to offer,” said NFI President and CEO Lisa Wallenda Picard. “The guidance and commitment to the industry provided by the NFI Board of Directors has impressed me since my first day on the job. I’m so pleased to welcome these new voices and perspectives to the table.”
The newly elected Board members as well as Executive Committee members in italics are as follow:
|Michael
|Davis
|PanaPesca USA
|President
|Bret
|Scholtes
|Cooke Aquaculture
|Chief Operating Officer
|Eric
|Bloom
|Eastern Fish Company
|President
|Paul
|Doremus
|Trident Seafoods
|Vice President
|Soren
|Dalsager
|Stavis Seafoods
|Chief Executive Officer
|Christine
|Ngo
|H & N Group
|President
|Colin
|Dresser
|Sea Port Products
|National Sales Representative
|Jason
|Driskill
|HEB
|Vice President, Seafood
|Rob
|Hallion
|Crocker Winsor
|President
|Sarah
|Hayes
|Maritime Products
|Vice President, Sales & Development
|R. Isaak
|Hurst
|International Maritime Group
|Owner
|Jamie
|Marshall
|AZ Gems
|Executive Vice President, Sales
|Jordan
|Mazzetta
|Eddie M’s
|Chief Executive Officer
|Matt
|Mixter
|Hofseth
|Chief Executive Officer/Partner
|Stephanie
|Pazzaglia
|J.J. McDonnell
|Manager, Business Development
Justin Conrad, President of Bay Hill Seafood, joins the officer’s group as Secretary.