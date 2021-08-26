Northwest Aquaculture Alliance Names New Executive Committee

Covington, WA—The Northwest Aquaculture Alliance today announced the election of a new slate of officers.

Serving as President is Jim Parsons, CEO of Jamestown Seafood; Vice President is Keith Drynan, General Manager of Troutlodge; Secretary is Carrington Gorman, Commercial Manager, North America, for Cargill Aqua Nutrition; and Treasurer is Dick Jones, CEO of Blue Ocean Mariculture.

“We are pleased that the Board of Directors has approved our organization’s new leadership team,” said NWAA Executive Director, Jeanne McKnight. “Aquaculture needs strong leaders and dedicated champions from every sector, and we are pleased to have such strong advocates in our organization. NWAA is committed to ramping up its aquaculture advocacy role, not just in our region but also nationally.”

NWAA President Jim Parsons has held many key leadership roles in the private sector as well as in aquaculture organizations, including his most recent position as General Manager of Cooke Aquaculture Pacific. He was recently named CEO of Jamestown Seafood, a position formerly held by the late Kurt Grinnell of the Jamestown S’Klallam tribe.

NWAA, an organization whose mission is to promote the farming of nutritious, affordable foods in the aquatic environment, is committed to promoting a robust Blue Economy in the Pacific Region.