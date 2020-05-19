Oregon Seafood Industry Seeks to Weather Coronavirus

Katie Frankowicz, The Astorian Seafood May 19, 2020

Two of the North Coast’s largest seafood processors have reopened in time for one of Oregon’s biggest fisheries after an outbreak of the coronavirus among workers.

Pacific Seafood in Warrenton and Bornstein Seafoods in Astoria are returning to business with numerous safety precautions in place to prevent the spread of the virus.

Fishing, an industry that always juggles some degree of uncertainty even in the best conditions, now faces many more unknowns because of the coronavirus.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: The Astorian

