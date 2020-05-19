‘There’s Nowhere to Go’ | Maryland Seafood Industry Hit Hard by Economic Downturn of Pandemic

Tom Dempsey, WUSA Seafood May 19, 2020

JESSUP, Md. — Seafood company managers like Jon Pearlman can see the impact of the coronavirus and economic downturn simply by looking at the trucks leaving the lot.

During a busy season, almost 30 of them are used to transport hundreds of orders every day. However, over the last two months, the amount of trucks has dwindled.

“Today, I’ve got seven,” Pearlman said. “The last two months have been devastating.” 

As the president of the Congressional Seafood Company, Pearlman has witnessed the growing popularity of seafood around Maryland and surrounding areas since beginning operations in 1996.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: WUSA

Related Articles

Dairy

COVID-19 Crushing the Dairy Industry

April 8, 2020 American Dairy Coalition Inc

We are witnessing the decimation of the dairy industry. The crisis playing out before our eyes is staggering. Dairy farmers are dumping milk into fields and down drains; retailers are limiting consumers dairy purchases; and farmers are left questioning if the milk they produce will be get picked up or if they will even get paid.

Retail & FoodService

FDA Offers Constituent Update on FSMA, and Retail Food Protection

April 28, 2020 FDA

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration today published a fact sheet designed to help answer questions from the Food and Agriculture Sector about what respirators, disposable facemasks, such as surgical or medical masks, or cloth face coverings are most appropriate for various settings.