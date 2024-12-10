Oyster Habitat Company Chooses Leland for New Facility

Sandbar Oyster Company recently established a new manufacturing facility in Leland’s Gateway District.

The company has leased a roughly 2,000-square-foot facility at 131 Division Drive in Leland to manufacture and distribute its Oyster Catcher product, a structure made of cloth and cement that provides a reef framework for oysters to settle and grow on. The structure helps build up oyster reefs to reduce coastline erosion and impacts from sea level rise, said company co-founder Niels Lindquist.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: WilmingtonBiz

