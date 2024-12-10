The Flower Council of Holland Continues Collective Communications for the Sector

Minister Wiersma of the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Food Security and Nature has given the green light to introduce a General Binding Declaration (GBD) for collective consumer communications from 1 January 2025. This GBD application was submitted by the horticultural sector organisation and will be carried out by The Flower Council of Holland. From this date, non-members of Royal FloraHolland who grow or trade in cut flowers and house plants will also contribute collectively.

Yvonne Watzdorf, Managing Director of The Flower Council of Holland, is delighted with this development. “We are very pleased about the minister’s approval of an initiative that enjoys broad support among growers and traders. This lets us put a long period of uncertainty behind us. The Flower Council focuses on sector communication using topics and themes that influence people’s perception of the horticultural sector. We can now continue our activities aimed at consumers without interruption, focusing our efforts on improving the image of flowers and plants and stimulating demand. The reputation of the sector is under pressure and there is a strong sense of urgency. This approval clearly shows the sector that we will be working hard over the next three years.”

Steven van Schilfgaarde, CEO of Royal FloraHolland: “The power of the horticultural sector in the Netherlands and across the world is unique. As a hub in the horticultural chain, Royal FloraHolland is therefore a strong advocate of the role played by the Flower Council of Holland. The importance of sector communications, which focus on sustainability, transparency and the future of the chain, is undisputed, as is attention for all the positive qualities offered by flowers and plants. This is in the best interest of the entire sector, not only our growers and buyers. The Flower Council has an important role to play in this and plans are in the works as we speak.”

Cees van der Meij, Chairman of the VGB: “On behalf of its members, the VGB is delighted that collective interests have been prioritised. As a sector, we can now collectively focus on the future with a clear and positive message to consumers.”

Support for Collectivity

The introduction of the GBD concludes a period in which the funding of collective consumer communications – and the continuity of the Flower Council of Holland – was uncertain. Following the decision by Royal FloraHolland to stop collection, a solution was needed that would guarantee an even playing field. The GBD is the only way to maintain this form of collectivity. Via online support surveys, growers and traders expressed a desire in 2023 and 2024 to introduce a GBD, with 78% of growers and 74% of traders voting in favour of this initiative.

Preparations

In the months ahead, the Flower Council of Holland will announce how collection will be organised from January 2025 and what growers and traders can and cannot expect.