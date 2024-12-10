Pantone’s 2025 Color of the Year: Mocha Mousse and Its Impact on the Floral Industry

Pantone made a splash this morning by announcing its 2025 Color of the Year: Mocha Mousse. Described as a comforting, earthy brown, Mocha Mousse symbolizes harmony, balance, and a deep connection to nature. It evokes the warmth of simple pleasures—coffee, chocolate, and soft textures—while offering a touch of sophistication and timelessness.

So, what does this mean for the floral industry? In 2025, we predict Mocha Mousse will inspire a beautiful duality in floral design: a blend of earthy elegance and bold vibrancy that uniquely balances natural warmth with striking color contrasts.

