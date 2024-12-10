Skin Pack Product Solutions Now Available at Channel Fish Processing

Channel Fish Processing is excited to announce the launch of its skin pack production line, further expanding its diverse range of processing capabilities. This latest addition complements the company’s existing services, including hand-crafted fish filleting, automated filleting and portioning, block cutting, breading and batter coating applications, automated retail boxing, and bulk packaging.

“We are continuously looking for ways to innovate and better serve our customers,” said Tom Zaffiro, President of Channel Fish Processing. “Our investment in skin pack technology demonstrates our commitment to providing solutions that enhance product quality and customer convenience. With skin packing, retailers can now offer visually appealing, neatly packaged seafood that is shelf-ready upon arrival. This method streamlines the stocking process and ensures customers receive a premium product.”

What is Skin Packing?

Skin packing technology extends the shelf life of seafood by vacuum sealing the product with a 10K OTR, breathable film, preserving its freshness and moisture content. The process involves placing the product on a tray, covering it with a transparent film, and then sealing the film to the tray and product, creating a tight, protective seal. In addition to maintaining quality, this packaging method offers a clean and attractive presentation, making it easy for customers to select their preferred products from seafood or prepared food displays.

Skin pack options are available for all core fresh fish species including cod, flounder, haddock, halibut, ocean perch, pollock, and salmon as well as newly-sourced species like catfish, tilapia and scallops. A variety of tray sizes are available, and the CleanCut Bizerba labeling system allows for attractive messaging for variable-weighted or fixed-weight trays.

About Channel Fish Processing

Channel Fish Processing (CFP) is a large-scale, family-owned seafood manufacturer of fresh and frozen seafood products. We purchase from local boats and auctions daily, predominantly New England species like Cod, Haddock, Pollock, and Perch, and source farmed Atlantic Salmon from around the globe. We deal directly with harvest vessels for H&G Alaskan Cod and Norwegian long-line Haddock. We cut and process fresh and previously frozen fish daily. We have the ability to skin pack for fresh retail displays, vacuum pack and freeze, and provide IQF bulk products for retail and food service.

We pride ourselves as a flexible supplier that provides superior customer service and products. With over 78 years of experience in fresh fish and value-added battered and breaded systems, we make it easy for customers to deliver excellent seafood. Fresh, frozen, value-added—we are your seafood source!