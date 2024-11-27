Pacific Seafood Halts Processing at its Plant in Eureka, Calif. Sending Product to Oregon

EUREKA, Calif. — Pacific Seafood, the processing and distribution giant based in Clackamas, Ore., has halted all processing activity at its Eureka plant, dramatically scaling back its operations there and laying off an undisclosed number of local employees.

The company’s director of communications, Lacy Ogan, said in an emailed statement that the Eureka facility on Commercial Street is still operating “but in the limited capacity of unloading oysters, crab, and groundfish as well as icing vessels” — providing flake ice for drag boats, salmon fishermen and other vessels that keep fresh catch onboard.

The seafood getting unloaded in Eureka is now being shipped north for processing at Pacific Seafood plants in Oregon, Ogan said.

