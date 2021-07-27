Peter Pan Raises Bristol Bay Base Price; Meager King Salmon Return Shuts Alaska Fisheries

Jessica Hathaway, National Fisherman Seafood July 27, 2021

Late last week, Peter Pan Seafood raised its base price for sockeye salmon in Bristol Bay from $1.10 to $1.25 “after gauging the strength of the run and the market,” said the company in a press release.

“We felt it was only responsible to push the base price up to $1.25, once again demonstrating our commitment and our partnership with the harvesters,” said Jon Hickman, Peter Pan’s vice president of Operations.

Peter Pan is also now offering a late season incentive of $0.10 for harvesters to stay in the water and keep fishing. This is only for fish harvested after July 18.

