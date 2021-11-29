Work Still Hasn’t Started on Bucksport Salmon Farm 2 Years After it Was Approved

BUCKSPORT, Maine — As other large-scale aquaculture projects along the Maine coast continue to come up against opposition, Whole Oceans has basically everything it needs to start work at the old Verso paper mill site.

But it hasn’t.

The proposed land-based Atlantic salmon recirculating aquaculture facility on about 100 acres along the Penobscot River would be one of the largest land-based aquaculture projects in the world, according to Whole Oceans. It received approval from the Bucksport Planning Board in 2019 and the green light from the Maine Department of Environmental Protection later that year. The project has also enjoyed local support that has remained elusive for other large aquaculture projects in Maine, including American Aquafarms in Gouldsboro and Nordic Aquafarms in Belfast.

