XpertSea Named to Deloitte Technology Fast 50 and Fast 500 Rankings

XpertSea, a Canadian company transforming how seafood is farmed and traded, has ranked number 23 in Deloitte’s Technology Fast 50 program, and number 148 in the Deloitte Technology Fast 500. The company was recognized for its rapid revenue growth, entrepreneurial spirit and bold innovation, with revenue growth from 2017 to 2020 calculated at 929%.

Deloitte’s Technology Fast 50 program recognizes Canada’s 50 fastest-growing technology companies with the highest revenue-growth percentage over the past four years. Winners consist of public and private companies in the technology sector, which have transformed the industry. Now in its 24th year, the program runs alongside the broader Deloitte North American Technology Fast 500, which ranks the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America.

“Ranking among the fastest-growing tech companies is a testament to the hard work of our entire XpertSea team, whether in Canada, Asia or Latin America,” said Valerie Robitaille, CEO of XpertSea. “Our team’s dedication and innovation allowed us to grow our revenues, improve shrimp farming and trading, and contribute to a fairer and more sustainable aquaculture industry. Congratulations to all the tech companies in these rankings who, despite a global pandemic, achieved such extraordinary growth.”

In 2020, XpertSea launched the first data-driven marketplace that uses AI and financial services to connect shrimp farmers with a network of buyers and ensure same-day payment. The marketplace was named Trading Solution of the Year by AgTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global agricultural technology market.

In 2021, XpertSea raised $20M USD in a Series B funding round led by QED Investors and Atlantico, with Investissement Quebec joining previous investors Obvious Ventures, Aqua-Spark, Tony Fadell’s Future Shape, Real Ventures and edō Capital. The funds will allow XpertSea to bring its tech and finance solutions to new markets in the global $30B shrimp marketplace.

“As we rise above another year of uncertainty, we are exceptionally proud to announce this year’s Fast 50 winners,” stated Anders McKenzie, partner and national leader for the Technology Fast 50 program at Deloitte Canada. “These innovative trailblazers have demonstrated resilience, true commitment to innovation, adaptability, and business leadership as we cope with an ever-changing new normal. The Fast 50 companies act as catalysts, driving growth of Canadian business.”

“Each year the Technology Fast 500 shines a light on leading innovators in technology and this year is no exception,” said Paul Silverglate, vice chair, Deloitte LLP and U.S. technology sector leader. “In the face of innumerable challenges resulting from the pandemic, the best and brightest were able to pivot, reinvent and transform and grow. We celebrate the winning organizations and especially the talented employees driving their success.”

About the 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 500

Now in its 27th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2017 to 2020. In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company’s operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About XpertSea

XpertSea builds tech and financial solutions that transform how seafood is farmed and traded to help feed the world. Our mission is to build a better, fairer and more sustainable aquaculture industry by leveraging our unique data set, gathered from billions of organisms, to bring transparency and insights from farm to fork. We leverage AI technology to help farmers modernize operations and boost profits through access to fast payments, valuable production insights and a data-driven marketplace of vetted sellers and buyers. With customers in over 50 countries, we’re on a path to give the world farmed seafood everyone can feel good about. Visit our website at www.xpertsea.com.