Roxanne Nanninga Joins XpertSea as Chief Sustainability Officer

XpertSea, a Canadian company transforming how seafood is farmed and traded, has named Roxanne Nanninga its Chief Sustainability Officer. With this addition to its executive team, XpertSea deepens its commitment to sustainability as a core component of its strategy, by rewarding responsible farming practices and bringing more transparent, environmentally-conscious seafood to market.

Nanninga joins XpertSea from her previous role as Senior Director of Sustainability at Thai Union North America, where she led wide-reaching initiatives for responsible aquaculture and traceability as part of Thai Union’s global sustainability team. She has worked in multiple sectors, from environmental non-profit to international corporations to founding a startup, to address the complex challenges facing global fisheries and ocean conservation. In each role she has focused on solving complex challenges with a triple bottom line approach, leveraging cross-sector partnerships and multi-stakeholder collaboration to drive social and environmental performance alongside profits. She holds a masters degree from Duke University in Environmental Management and International Development.

“Roxanne is a leader for change in the seafood industry and we’re thrilled that she has joined XpertSea at this time of growth for our company,” said Valerie Robitaille, XpertSea’s CEO. “With her vast experience driving implementation of responsible practices across global supply chains, Roxanne will play an important role in helping XpertSea achieve its mission of bringing more traceable and sustainable seafood to the world.”

“Working at the intersection of technology, finance, and seafood operations creates a fantastic opportunity to drive change in the industry,” said Roxanne Nanninga, XpertSea’s Chief Sustainability Officer. “The world is increasingly connected and demands healthy, responsibly-produced food to feed our changing planet. I believe that we, at XpertSea, can empower farmers, buyers, and seafood consumers to produce and consume more responsibly by realigning incentives and bringing a new level of transparency.”

“We are thrilled with the appointment of Roxanne Nanninga as Chief Sustainability Officer of XpertSea,” said Amy Novogratz, co-founder and managing partner at Aqua-Spark and an XpertSea board member. “Roxanne’s track record in guiding some of the world’s largest seafood companies to taking a sustainable path, combined with XpertSea’s commitment to increasing sustainable seafood production while powering a transparent global shrimp marketplace, makes it clear that shrimp is moving toward a more ecological and socially just future.”

In 2021, XpertSea raised $20M USD in a Series B funding round and was ranked as one of Canada’s fastest-growing companies by Deloitte Fast 50 and The Globe and Mail newspaper.

About XpertSea

XpertSea builds tech and financial solutions that transform how seafood is farmed and traded to help feed the world. Our mission is to build a better, fairer and more sustainable aquaculture industry by leveraging our unique data set, gathered from billions of organisms, to bring transparency and insights from farm to fork. We leverage AI technology to help farmers modernize operations and boost profits through access to fast payments, valuable production insights and a data-driven marketplace. With customers in over 50 countries, we’re on a path to give the world farmed seafood everyone can feel good about. Visit our website at www.xpertsea.com.