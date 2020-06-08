Preliminary Details Announced for the Tokyo Sustainable Seafood Symposium 2020 Asia’s Largest Sustainable Seafood Business Symposium to be Held Virtually

Tokyo, Japan – Seafood Legacy, Co., Ltd., and Nikkei ESG officially announced the preliminary details of the Tokyo

Sustainable Seafood Symposium 2020 (TSSS2020). Due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, the annual flagship event of Japan’s sustainable seafood movement is shifting to virtual event, beginning on the first week of November 2020. The virtual TSSS2020 will break through the physical boundaries and allow participants from all around the world to learn, share, and connect on the dynamic virtual space.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has exposed the seafood industry’s vulnerabilities and dramatically transformed our consumption habits and global seafood supply chain”, said Wakao Hanaoka, CEO of Seafood Legacy. “The TSSS2020 seeks to lay out a roadmap for the Japanese seafood industry to continue surviving in a post-pandemic new normal society and chart a way forward for the sustainable seafood movement.”

Following its launch at last year’s symposium, the “Japan Sustainable Seafood Award” will also be presented this year to recognize the efforts of leaders who have contributed to energizing the sustainable seafood movement in Japan.

The registration is free of charge and is open to all international participants. More information and the registration will become available this summer on the TSSS2020 official website.

Date: 1st week of November, 2020 (details to be announced) Hosts: Seafood Legacy Co., Ltd., Nikkei ESG Co-Hosts: The David and Lucile Packard Foundation, Walton Family Foundation Website: https://sustainableseafoodnow.com/2020/en/ Languages: Japanese & English (translation available) Registration: Free (opens this summer) TSSS2019: 102 speakers, 1,200 pre-registration, 1,000 attendees in 2days TSSS2019 report: https://sustainableseafoodnow.com/archive/en​ / The Tokyo Sustainable Seafood Symposium started in 2015 and is the largest sustainable seafood business symposium in Asia.

About Seafood Legacy:

Seafood Legacy Co., Ltd. is a social venture based in Tokyo which provides sustainable seafood consulting and platforming services to Japanese fishery, seafood businesses and government. Seafood is a symbol of the connections between marine ecosystems, marine economics, and regional communities, and our purpose is to ensure that it remains abundant for future generations. Seafood Legacy also strategically networks seafood businesses and NGOs to foster pre-competitive platform to solve mutual issues that various stakeholders face in Japan and the world.

About Nikkei ESG:

Nikkei ESG is a premier Japanese monthly magazine that is published by Nikkei Business Publications, Inc and features original articles regarding corporate ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) initiatives and institutional investor trends. Nikkei ESG also runs annual membership forum Nikkei ESG Management Forum and has monthly on-site study programs with respect to domestic and global ESG policies, investor trends, latest corporate strategies as well as new business or corporate governance which aims to achieve SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals).