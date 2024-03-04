Seafood Expo North America/Seafood Processing North America Announces 2024 Seafood Excellence Awards Finalists

Winners of the prestigious product competition will be announced on March 10, 2024, at 3:00 pm EST in the new Wave Makers’ Zone at Seafood Expo North America/Seafood Processing North America. The 42nd edition of North America’s largest seafood event will take place on March 10-12, 2024, at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center in Boston, USA.

PORTLAND, Maine — Seafood Expo North America/Seafood Processing North America, produced by Diversified Communications, announces finalists for the 2024 Seafood Excellence Awards. The 11 finalists were selected out of a list of market-ready products that are launching or have been introduced in the past 18 months to the North American market. Winners of the competition will be announced on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at 3:00pm EST in the Wave Makers’ Zone followed by a reception.

The Seafood Excellence Awards recognize the product leaders in the North American seafood market. Each year, companies exhibiting at the three-day expo can submit new products to be evaluated by three seafood industry experts based on their uniqueness and appropriateness to the market, taste profile, packaging, market potential, convenience, nutritional value and originality.

The 2024 finalists were selected from 70 entries in the expo’s New Product Showcase and compete for two awards: Best New Foodservice Product and Best New Retail Product. Each finalist’s product, and all other new products submitted for the competition, will be displayed in the Wave Makers’ Zone (booth #3165).

The finalists in the foodservice category are:

Finesaler, LLC

Culinary Aids: Seaweed, Ginger and Yuzu

Booth #1219

These spreads contain organic ingredients selected for their nutritional and gustatory qualities: Breton seaweed harvested by hand in the Iroise Marine Natural Park and delicious flavors, fruits, and spices. Simple and authentic recipes to (re)discover sea vegetables!

Handy Seafood

Spicy Breaded Jalapeño Shrimp

Booth #823

Elevate your seafood offerings with Handy’s Spicy Jalapeño Shrimp. These generously sized, tail-on torpedo shrimp are coated in spicy, crispy jalapeño breading. Each crunchy bite is an irresistible explosion of flavor, perfectly balancing the jalapeños’ heat with the shrimp’s natural sweetness.

Social Kitchens Professional/SK Food Brands

Premium Shrimp Sliders

Booth #2621

This premium slider is made with solid chunks of shrimp. No binders, fillers, scraps or gluten.

Netuno USA

Butterflied Yellowtail Snapper

Booth #613

Yellowtail Snapper is a popular and well-known fish, mainly served whole. We’re offering a beautiful butterflied fillet that is a unique take on this loved species. Our careful packaging process ensures the fillet and its tail are intact, making for a gorgeous presentation while providing value to restaurants wanting to keep Snapper on their menus.

The finalists in the retail category are:

Acme Smoked Fish

Acme Lox in a Box

Booth #2705

Acme Lox in a Box is the perfect snack on-the-go or whenever you need a delicious and sustaining snack throughout your busy day – and at a reasonable price! They feature Acme’s signature cold smoked salmon and pack in 12 grams of protein per serving. Each snack kit includes smoked salmon along with artisanal crackers, cream cheese (or avocado spread), and a convenient utensil.

Alaskan Leader Seafoods

12oz Miso Marinated Wild Alaska Black Cod (Sablefish)

Booth #1647

Wild Caught Alaska Black Cod Portions with an authentic Japanese Miso Marinade. Combine the rich and natural miso pair with the savory and velvety texture of Black Cod harvested from the deep waters of Alaska, and you create an at home dinner that the finest restaurants in the world would be proud to serve.

American Unagi

American Unagi Smoked 4 oz eel fillet

Booth #3444

Local glass eels harvested from the rivers of Maine, our fish are locally raised without added hormones or antibiotics, resulting in a high-quality eel unrivaled in its traceability and sustainability. Our American eel is hot smoked in Maine using a traditional European recipe of oak and alder.

Channel Fish Processing

Sweet Heat Cornmeal Crunch North Atlantic Pollock

Booth #2859

When honey sriracha meets elote, magic happens. The Sweet Heat Cornmeal Crunch North Atlantic Pollock is sweet and spicy with a little smoke and a hearty corn crunch. In addition to delighting your senses, you can feel good about making a sustainable choice when you enjoy North Atlantic Pollock. It is a mild but flavorful fish with a tender yet firm texture that offers a natural source of omega-3 fatty acids and is low in saturated fat. Set your private label program apart with this uniquely delicious and sustainable item.

East Coast Seafood

Sole with Shrimp & Snow Crab Stuffing

Booth #705

We start with a beautiful piece of fish and roll with sustainable MSC snow crab stuffing. Enjoy a combination of flavorful chunky shoulder and leg snow crab meat crafted with a perfect blend of herbs, celery, and other special flavors. A center of the plate shining star.

Highland Farms

Salmon Salami

Booth #3457

Atlantic Salmon is air-dried for 14 days and cured over fragrant beechwood. This premium delicacy embodies the perfect fusion of traditional craftsmanship and exceptional taste. Our Salmon Salami has been crafted for those who enjoy the finer tastes in life.

Ocean Beauty Seafoods

Echo Falls Smoked Wild Alaskan Sockeye Salmon Nuggets

Booth #1205

With wild Alaska sockeye salmon sourced from the pristine waters of Bristol Bay, Alaska, these nuggets are honey-cured and applewood-smoked for the perfect balance of sweet/savory. As bite-sized nuggets, they’re ideal for on-the-go outings such as hikes and road trips, or for elevating a seacuterie board for guests.

View all the entries of the Seafood Excellence Awards.

The Seafood Excellence Awards serves as the North American extension of the Seafood Excellence Global Awards competition, held at Seafood Expo Global in Barcelona, Spain. In 2023, the Seafood Excellence Asia Awards was introduced during the 11th edition of Seafood Expo Asia in Singapore. All three awards are organized by Diversified Communications, producers of Seafood Expo North America/Seafood Processing North America, Seafood Expo Global/Seafood Processing Global and Seafood Expo Asia.

Seafood industry buyers and professionals can learn more about Seafood Expo North America/Seafood Processing North America and register to attend by visiting seafoodexpo.com/north-america.

About Seafood Expo North America/Seafood Processing North America

Seafood Expo North America/ Seafood Processing North America is North America’s largest seafood exposition. Thousands of buyers and suppliers from around the world attend the annual, three-day exhibition to meet, network and do business. Attending buyers represent importers, exporters, wholesalers, restaurants, supermarkets, hotels, and other retail and foodservice companies. Exhibiting suppliers offer the newest seafood products, processing and packaging equipment, and services available in the seafood market. The exposition is sponsored by the National Fisheries Institute. SeafoodSource is the official media. The exposition is produced by Diversified Communications, the international leader in seafood-industry expositions and media. For more information, visit: http://www.seafoodexpo.com/north-america.