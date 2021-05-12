Seafood Industry Veteran Will Oversee Operations Effort at All Stavis Locations

BOSTON, MA – Stavis Seafoods, a multinational fishing company and seafood manufacturer, today announced that Salvatore Bramante has joined the company as its new Vice President of Operations. Bramante, who has more than 30 years of experience in the commercial seafood industry, will be responsible for optimizing productivity and efficiencies at all Stavis facilities. In this role, Bramante will oversee all in-house production of Stavis Seafoods growing value added line of seafood products across multiple channels, including new product development for its expanding efforts in the retail and national account channels. Bramante will also serve as an important part of the company’s Executive Leadership Team.

“The addition of Sal to our team is key part of our overall growth strategy,” said David Lancaster, President of Stavis Seafoods. “Sal has a long history of operations and organizational leadership that will be invaluable as we develop new products to serve the needs of our growing customer base. His expertise in seafood manufacturing, inventory control and product distribution will help us maintain our high standards of customer service and achieve our production and product development objectives. Sal has the talent, knowledge and experience to help us get to the next level and we expect great things from him in this role.”

Before joining Stavis, Bramante served as the Operations Manager for Red’s Best Seafood Shop where he oversaw management of several departments, including production and operations. He also was the owner of Bramante Seafood, where he had complete responsibility for the oversight and operations of all aspects of the company, including the processing, packaging and shipment of products to customers domestically and overseas. Bramante was also the Owner/Operator of Atlantic Coast Seafood, a Boston-based wholesale and retail seafood production company, and Captain’s Quarters, a seafood restaurant located in Everett, MA. Bramante also has experience in the fishing industry, working for the Bramante Family Fishing Fleet in the 1980’s, where he performed a variety of tasks including vessel maintenance, loading/unloading of seafood, and overseeing seafood sales.

About Stavis Seafoods, LLC – Stavis Seafoods has been a Boston Waterfront landmark and seafood industry pioneer since 1929. Stavis is owned by the Profand Group, which is a multinational fishing and seafood manufacturer with vessels and processing plants around the world. This relationship provides Stavis Seafoods with a direct connection to fishermen harvesting their seafood on the boat, giving the company true vertical integration and a simple, traceable hook-to-plate sourcing solution. A long-time leader in seafood innovation and responsible sourcing, Stavis has the industry expertise to help customers buy and sell with confidence. Stavis offers a line of quality brands, including SeaTru, BOS’N, Prince Edward, Foods From the Sea, Boston Pride and the Profand brand. For more information about Stavis Seafoods, please call us at (800) 390-5103 or visit us at www.stavis.com.