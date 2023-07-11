Seattle Fish Co.’s Ken Boyer Becomes First Industry Leader to Hold WAFDO Presidency

Seattle Fish Co. Seafood July 11, 2023

Boyer’s 30+ year seafood career and industry expertise brings a fresh perspective to the organization

DENVER CO – The Western Association of Food & Drug Officials (WAFDO) changes bylaws to appoint Seattle Fish Co.’s Ken Boyer as 2023 President. As the first ever industry member to hold an officer position, Boyer draws on 30+ years of seafood industry experience to bring a fresh perspective to the organization that is tasked with keeping the Western region’s food supply safe. 

“When I first joined WAFDO nine years ago, I noticed a lack of food industry experts in leadership positions,” shares Boyer. “I’m honored to not only represent the seafood sector, but to invest time in this community to provide a perspective from industry experts.  During my presidency this year, I intend to continue WAFDO’s incredible work and to seek to foster increased collaboration from industry experts within the organization and on the leadership board.”

For Boyer, what started as an entry-level job turned into a 30+ year lifelong career dedicated to sustainable seafood with Denver-based Seattle Fish Co. He spent nearly a decade with WAFDO as an associate, and quickly rose through the ranks as not only one of the only industry voices, but the only voice from the seafood sector. He remains on the Seattle Fish Co. team where he trains and mentors other industry members as one of the only AFDO certified instructors in Colorado. He teaches seafood HACCP certified courses to industry and regulatory partners around the country.

“Effective and proactive food safety systems are a cornerstone in building consumer trust in our food supply and Ken is an inspirational leader in this area,” shares Seattle Fish Co. President & CEO, Derek Figueroa. “We’re incredibly proud to have a Seattle Fish Co. employee advocate for our industry in such an impactful way. He’s already making waves by becoming their first industry President, so we can’t wait to see how his passion and dedication reverberates through WAFDO for years to come.”

About WAFDO

The Western Association of Food and Drug Officials  (WAFDO) is a non-profit association organized for the purpose of improving communication and cooperation with the respective local, state, and federal programs, and for promoting the development and enforcement of uniform food, drug, and consumer protection laws.

About Seattle Fish Co.

For more than 100 years, Seattle Fish Co. has been dedicated to serving those who serve others. Recognized for playing a major role in making fresh seafood available in the Rocky Mountain region, Seattle Fish Company sources and distributes sustainable seafood and gourmet provisions daily from around the world, providing products of the highest quality to over 1,400 restaurants and retailers. Seattle Fish Co. is dedicated to fostering sustainable fishing practices, including supporting local aquaculture farms, as well as fishery improvement projects around the world, ensuring that seafood as a healthful protein is available for all, for generations to come. For more information, please visit Seattle Fish Company’s website at www.seattlefish.com

