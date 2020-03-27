SIMBA 2019 Updates Mobile Barcode Application for Seafood Processors

Bellevue – WA – Dynamic Systems, Inc., a Bellevue Washington software developer specializing in barcode data collection for the Fresh Food Industry, has announced the release of SIMBA 2020, which is designed to provide seafood processors a production, inventory and traceability system that records information on the plant floor in real-time. This release includes the updated Mobile Application that manages finished good inventory and shipping.

Increase production speed and traceability The SIMBA system is easy to use and easily configured to replace pencil and paper records and spreadsheets. This application provides real-time information to management from the plant floor and the warehouse.

SIMBA allows a production line worker to change the content of product labels with a fingertip on the computer or touch screen, capturing product weight information and printing a label with a barcode identifier for that case or carton. Once a product is packed, SIMBA uses mobile barcode scanners to move it to finished goods inventory and record shipping information.

SIMBA Inventory System provides production and inventory reporting and traceability through the process, from receiving to shipping. Cartons can be accumulated onto a pallet and tracked with a single pallet identifier using the mobile barcode scanner. The cartons or pallets can be stored in the warehouse (cooler or freezer) and tracked by location. The easy traceability feature makes recalls easy and will track back to the batch, lot, carton, or case level minimizing total product loss.

Mobile Warehouse and Shipping At the time of storage or shipping, the mobile module, SIMBA Logistics, tracks each carton or pallet to a warehouse location and records where each carton or pallet ships – what van it was loaded onto or which sales order or customer it was shipped against. A Bill of Lading is then produced automatically. This feature not only saves time in the shipping process, it eliminates disputes with customers regarding what was actually shipped.

Results Key results from implementing the SIMBA software include increased production speed; the ability to get real-time, accurate production reports; to fulfill traceability requirements; to report accurate inventory; to print professional looking carton and pallet labels; and to expedite shipping.