NFI Issues Statement on the Passing of Angie Priebel

WASHINGTON, DC — Seafood has lost an ardent supporter and a passionate friend with the passing of Angie Prieble.

Angie was a well-known and highly respected member of the seafood family who had a storied career over the past two decades. She last worked for US Foods. Angie loved talking about seafood as much as she enjoyed being out on the water with her husband, Mike Priebel.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Mike and her entire family. Angie’s passing is a loss for the entire seafood community.

John Connelly

President, National Fisheries Institute