Stonington Fresh: CT Fishermen Launch Branding Effort for Locally Caught Seafood

Stonington — A group of Town Dock fishermen in cooperation with the Economic Development Commission and Empire Fisheries have launched a branding initiative to promote the seafood they land as fresh and local.

The “Stonington Fresh” logo will soon be appearing on T-shirts, trucks, on area restaurant menus and in fish markets, according to the group’s plans. The fishermen also have a Facebook page called Stonington Fishermen Good News.

“There’s been a lack of understanding in the community about the fishermen, the challenges we face and that we produce locally caught and locally distributed fresh food,” said fisherman Joe Gilbert, who owns four Town Dock boats.

