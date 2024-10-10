Strong September Secures Solid Quarter for Norwegian Seafood Exports

Martin Skaug, Norwegian Seafood Council Seafood October 10, 2024

Photo Credit: Norwegian Seafood Council

Norway exported seafood worth NOK 44.1 billion in the third quarter. This is an increase of NOK 2.2 billion, or 5 per cent, compared with the same period last year.

“Thanks to a historically high export value in September, we have put behind us the best third quarter ever. This time there is virtually no currency effect from a weak Norwegian krone, since we are comparing with the same period last year. High volumes of salmon, trout, mackerel and prawns are driving up the export value,” says Christian Chramer, CEO of the Norwegian Seafood Council.

