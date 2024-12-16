Sustainable Shrimp Partnership Launches Its First Sustainability Report

The initiative aims to transform the shrimp industry toward a more sustainable future.

Guayaquil, Ecuador — The Sustainable Shrimp Partnership (SSP) marked a milestone in the aquaculture industry with the launch of its first Sustainability Report 2023, a document highlighting the organization and its members’ commitment to the best environmental, social, and transparency practices in the sector. The report was a collaborative project focused on measuring impacts, setting clear goals, and reaffirming commitments to sustainability.

The launch took place on December 5 at the Sheraton Hotel as part of the SustainED program for sustainable development education in the shrimp industry, titled “Benefits of a Healthy Ecosystem for Producers.” The event was attended by more than 90 participants, including representatives from SSP-affiliated companies and key industry stakeholders.

SSP Director Pamela Nath emphasized the importance of this document as a tool to foster sustainability in the Ecuadorian shrimp industry. “Our report seeks not only to demonstrate compliance with global best practices but also to inspire other companies in the sector to report their sustainability progress,” said Nath. “This document tells a story that reflects how every decision and collective effort brings us closer to a sustainable future.”

Key Achievements Highlighted

The report, prepared in collaboration with 13 member companies, includes key milestones such as:

Zero use of antibiotics in production.

Conservation of natural resources and sustainable water management.

Promotion of sustainability and product traceability certifications.

Inclusion of small producers in sustainable value chains.

Advocacy for fair wages and transparency.

The report illustrates how SSP members, including companies such as Grupo Almar, Corporación Lanec, Omarsa, Promarisco, Songa, BASF, BioMar, DSM-Firmenic, Houdek, Inve Aquaculture, MSD Animal Health, Skretting, and Nicovita, have worked on projects that benefit communities and ecosystems, promoting sustainable development in Ecuador.

The full report is available in digital format at: sustainableshrimppartnership.org/memoria-de-sostenibilidad-2023.

About SSP

The Sustainable Shrimp Partnership (SSP) is a group of leading companies committed to transforming the future of shrimp aquaculture. As pioneers in Ecuador, SSP members strive to generate and promote the highest quality products, produced under the strictest social and environmental standards, through increased collaboration and transparency.

