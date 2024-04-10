The NFI Sushi Council Announces Founding Members 

Reston, VA – The National Fisheries Institute Sushi Council has announced its roster of founding members. Following a successful membership campaign, the Council has engaged 26 companies to support its food safety initiative.

“The Sushi Council is a total supply chain effort,” Chairman Michael McNicholas, Culimer USA LLC, said. “Our founding member list represents every facet of the raw and ready-to-eat community making a strong and broad foundation for the council to build on.”

In its inaugural year, the NFI Sushi Council has formed as a precompetitive partnership to enhance sushi product integrity and promote industry-led food safety. Coalescing during a period of tremendous growth for the seafood cuisine, the Council will develop and distribute food safety guidance tailored to sushi’s specialized supply chain.

“In just over a month, the Sushi Council has gone from 8 members to 26, a testament to the interest and relevance of our work,” said Council Executive Committee Member Daryl Gormley of Aquamar. “There are still plenty of seats at the Council table for legacy and startup sushi companies alike to assist in creating a more robust and responsible value chain.”

The Council’s founding members are a water-to-table rollcall of leading names in harvesting, processing, distribution, restaurant and retail. This select group is helping chart the course of an evolution in food safety guidance for the sushi sector.

Encouraged by the latest membership surge and to promote council participation from an even broader cross-section of the marketplace, the NFI Sushi Council has extended the window for founding membership status. Those interested in Council membership can contact NFI Sushi Council Liaison Richard Barry, rbarry@nfi.org.

Current founding members of the NFI Sushi Council include AFC, Anova, Aquamar, Bakkafrost, Blue Ocean Mariculture, Blue Sea Products, BlueNalu, Clearwater Seafoods, Culimer USA LLC, DNI Group, Eastern Fish Company, Fisher King Seafoods, F.W. Bryce, Hofseth North America, Jensen Tuna, Kura Sushi USA, Nordic Aquafarms California, Pier Fish Company, Red Shell Sushi, Sea Delight, SeaFresh Group, Shinkei Systems, Slade Gorton & Company, Tokyo Gardens Catering, True World Foods and Ultco.