The People Behind Wild Alaska Pollock to be Highlighted in New Association of Genuine Alaska Pollock Producers Campaign

Association of Genuine Alaska Pollock Producers Seafood October 26, 2023

SEATTLE, Wash. — The people that harvest, process and support the Wild Alaska Pollock fishery will be front-and-center in a new campaign launched today by the Association of Genuine Alaska Pollock Producers (GAPP) and its member companies. This new effort is a culmination of months of work capturing real-time interviews and footage of more than 20 industry representatives at all levels of the Wild Alaska Pollock supply chain and cataloguing that footage into various videos, social media assets and other content to be used by GAPP members, partnership program partners and customers in bringing further transparency to the Wild Alaska Pollock fish and fishery.  

“The faces of this campaign, from captains to crew to those processing our Wild Alaska Pollock into the products consumers love to those that fuel and feed and support our industry across Alaska and here in Seattle—those faces are the heroes of the industry and the rightful stars of this campaign,” said Bob Desautel, GAPP Chairman of the Board. “GAPP is honored to have captured their stories and now be able to share those stories with consumers and customers here in the U.S. and around the world.”  

The core of the campaign is centered around videos—both short and longer form—that highlight the stories captured through in-depth interviews that took place in July and August of this this year. Six videos resulted from the captivating footage, including a “hero” long-form video, a trailer video made for social media as well as four short-videos featuring story vignettes with several interview subjects, also made for social media. The “hero” video was debuted at the 2023 GAPP Annual Meeting in September and all videos can now be accessed on a new Wild Alaska Pollock YouTube channel here.  

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Association of Genuine Alaska Pollock Producers

Related Articles

Seafood

Celebrity Chef Antonia Lofaso to Deliver Keynote Address at Wild Alaska Pollock Annual Meeting

Association of Genuine Alaska Pollock Producers Seafood September 8, 2022

Acclaimed Los Angeles TV Personality and Celebrity Chef will headline the fourth annual Wild Alaska Pollock Annual Meeting to be held on October 17, 2022, at the Westin Seattle, the Association of Genuine Alaska Pollock Producers (GAPP) announced today. The meeting will once again bring together representatives across all segments of the Wild Alaska Pollock industry, and participants will enjoy learning about Chef Antonia’s unique perspective on the world of food, the restaurant industry, television cooking shows and connecting consumers to new proteins like Wild Alaska Pollock.

Seafood

Surimi Seafood Study Shows Consumers Consider Wild Alaska Pollock a Plus

Association of Genuine Alaska Pollock Producers Seafood November 19, 2020

Consumers long thought to have been put off by terminology used by surimi seafood products in the U.S. market may be able to put those fears to rest after research indicated that consumers are not put off by ‘imitation’ labels and see information about surimi seafood’s origin—Wild Alaska Pollock—as a huge bonus, the Association of Genuine Alaska Pollock Producers (GAPP) announced today.