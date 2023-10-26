The People Behind Wild Alaska Pollock to be Highlighted in New Association of Genuine Alaska Pollock Producers Campaign

SEATTLE, Wash. — The people that harvest, process and support the Wild Alaska Pollock fishery will be front-and-center in a new campaign launched today by the Association of Genuine Alaska Pollock Producers (GAPP) and its member companies. This new effort is a culmination of months of work capturing real-time interviews and footage of more than 20 industry representatives at all levels of the Wild Alaska Pollock supply chain and cataloguing that footage into various videos, social media assets and other content to be used by GAPP members, partnership program partners and customers in bringing further transparency to the Wild Alaska Pollock fish and fishery.

“The faces of this campaign, from captains to crew to those processing our Wild Alaska Pollock into the products consumers love to those that fuel and feed and support our industry across Alaska and here in Seattle—those faces are the heroes of the industry and the rightful stars of this campaign,” said Bob Desautel, GAPP Chairman of the Board. “GAPP is honored to have captured their stories and now be able to share those stories with consumers and customers here in the U.S. and around the world.”

The core of the campaign is centered around videos—both short and longer form—that highlight the stories captured through in-depth interviews that took place in July and August of this this year. Six videos resulted from the captivating footage, including a “hero” long-form video, a trailer video made for social media as well as four short-videos featuring story vignettes with several interview subjects, also made for social media. The “hero” video was debuted at the 2023 GAPP Annual Meeting in September and all videos can now be accessed on a new Wild Alaska Pollock YouTube channel here.

