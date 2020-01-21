Todd Clark, Endeavor Seafood Vice President, Completes Term as NFI Chairman

NEWPORT, R I. — Todd Clark, vice president and partner of Endeavor Seafood, Inc., completed his term as chairman of the National Fisheries Institute (NFI) on January 21, 2020. Clark has served as NFI’s secretary, treasurer, and vice-chairman, and is a founding member of NFI’s Economic Integrity Taskforce. NFI is the leading national non-profit fisheries organization dedicated to education about seafood safety, sustainability and nutrition.

During Clark’s term as NFI chairman, the organization made solid progress in advancing economic integrity in the industry, developing innovative ways to advocate for the seafood industry, and identifying new regulatory and scientific opportunities and challenges.

In 2020, Clark will continue with NFI as past chairman while focusing his expertise on NFI’s Global Seafood Marketing Conference (GSMC), a conference that he helped found in 2011. The GSMC provides valuable market information on fishery resources, markets and government regulations.

“It is critically important to stay engaged with NFI, especially with continual changes occurring in Washington, D.C. and the uncertainty around those constant changes,” says Clark. “NFI plays a crucial role in keeping our industry well-represented and well-informed in this very rapidly changing environment. It has been an honor and a privilege to serve as chairman for the past year.”

“As a global conference, GSMC is developing and implementing a strategic plan to ensure the sustainability of fisheries and aquaculture, with the potential for healthy growth of the seafood business as a whole,” continues Clark. “I’m excited to be involved with this conference because of the unique strength that comes from a world-wide membership with a science-based approach to stewardship of seafood stocks. NFI’s Global Seafood Marketing Conference is on the leading edge of fisheries data and management.”

For more than two decades, Clark has regularly presented on global fisheries resource issues at the annual, invitation-only World Groundfish Forum. He continues to hold a seat on the Forum’s governing council. In addition, he is a frequent speaker for industry-related organizations and events.

“Todd has been a valued partner for a decade and never more so than this year – one of lots of change for the seafood community. He provided us steady guidance about how to approach issues, the importance of staying connected to our members, and urging us to continue to think globally. While no longer the NFI Chair, we look forward to Todd’s continued ideas on our work,” said NFI President John Connelly.

Clark’s experience in the seafood industry spans more than 30 years. As vice president and partner for Endeavor Seafood, Clark utilizes his expertise in seafood sourcing and marketing. Prior to founding Endeavor Seafood, he worked in centralized seafood purchasing and merchandising for U.S. Foods. Clark also developed a strong knowledge of the global seafood industry through sales and procurement positions with Alba Specialty Seafood Company and Long John Silver’s Restaurants.

Clark earned his bachelor degree at the University of Vermont and a master of science degree in fishery economics at the University of Rhode Island.

About Endeavor Seafood, Inc.

Endeavor Seafood is an importer and marketer of quality frozen seafood products from around the globe. The company, based in Newport, Rhode Island, has a unique combination of in-depth seafood, distribution, and manufacturing experience that allows it to match customer needs with production capabilities. The company leverages this expertise to provide high-quality seafood products, program management, new product and specifications development, and resource analysis.