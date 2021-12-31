Trident Seafoods to Acquire 300-Foot Starbound to Add to Pollock Fleet

Trident Seafoods, a powerful force in the North Pacific fishing industry, is getting bigger.

This past week, the privately held company based in Ballard announced an agreement to acquire Starbound, a 300-foot catcher processor that harvests pollock in Alaska and whiting in the Pacific Northwest.

Starbound, which underwent a $46 million renovation and expansion in 2015, is currently owned by Seattle-based Aleutian Spray Fisheries and the Aleutian Pribilof Island Community Development Association, which has rights to a portion of the North Pacific pollock harvest.

