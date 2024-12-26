Tuna Marketers Join Forces to Secure the MSC Sustainability Stamp for Southern Africa Albacore Pole and Line Fishery

In a significant move for sustainability certification, the Southern Africa Sustainable Tuna Association (SASTUNA), an alliance representing the South African albacore tuna pole and line fishery, has been certified to the globally recognized standard for sustainable fishing set by the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC). The fishery was awarded the third-party certification after a 6-month assessment carried out by SCS Global Services.

SASTUNA was formed as a not-for-profit by three leading marketing companies trading in South Atlantic albacore, namely Kaytrad Commodities Pty Ltd, Breakwater Products Pty Ltd, and Blue Seas Products, in an effort to standardise local tuna trading and to ensure inclusivity and reputational gain for all stakeholders involved within the fishery known for its responsible fishing practices.

More than 130 independently owned vessels operating as Small, Medium and Micro Enterprises (SMMEs) are listed in the certification report, comprising the entire fleet targeting albacore tuna (Thunnus alalunga) with the use of pole, handline, and rod-and-reel gear. Together the combined operations of the member companies, along with the fishing fleet, employ more than 3,000 South Africans – most of whom are second or third generation family members working in the traditional pole and line tuna industry.

Adrian Smith, Chair of SASTUNA and Director at Kaytrad Commodities Pty Ltd, said: “SASTUNA was created to act in the best interests of all members involved in the fishing and marketing of albacore tuna and is open to anyone who wishes to join. We’ve included all albacore tuna pole and line vessels in our assessment for MSC [certification]. It is about providing a service to them, so each vessel owner can sell their fish as certified sustainable.”

Harry Cole, Operations Coordinator, of Blue Seas, adds: “We believe MSC certification may lead to new markets and help to maintain stable market prices. This is for the better of each boat owner and creates demand for our tuna, better prices, and more stable and sustainable employment opportunities.”

The fishery lands 3,000-5,000 tonnes of sustainably caught tuna per annum, mostly at the harbours of Cape Town and Hout Bay. More than 90% of tuna catch are exported to the international market, including Europe, the Americas, Asia and even Australia.

Sean Walker, Managing Director, of Breakwater Products Pty Ltd, said: “When we get our tuna to those internationally standardised markets, we’re competing with the best of the best in the world. It is important to us to retain our assurance that our fishery is low-impact and sustainable, and to pass that message to our consumers with confidence.”

Certification follows a four-year fishery improvement journey led by WWF South Africa. Following a pre-assessment against the MSC Fisheries Standard in 2019, fishery stakeholders developed a clear workplan of improvement actions to achieve the required level for certification. To be MSC certified, a fishery must show the target stocks are healthy, that it minimises its impact on the environment and has effective management in place.

Andrew Gordon, MSC’s Southern Africa Senior Fisheries Outreach Manager, said: “The MSC initially engaged with the fishery in 2018, through the Fish for Good project which was funded by the Dutch Postcode Lottery. In 2020, the fishery entered the MSC Improvement Program or ‘In-Transition to MSC program,’ as it was formerly known. The program is designed to help fisheries improve their practices within a five-year period in order to become certified against our rigorous Standard. WWF South Africa, as the project implementer, then applied to and received an MSC Ocean Stewardship Fund grant to support the costs associated with making improvements to their practices.”

Participating in the MSC Improvement Program enabled the fishery to make measurable, independently verified progress towards certification.

To meet the Standard, the fishery first needed to gather data on its impacts on both the albacore stock and the wider ecosystem. Management measures implemented include the appointment of an expert observer team to collect at-sea catch information and keep accurate records of any unintentional interactions with endangered, threatened and protected (ETP) species, though such interactions are rare. Fishing crew also participated in training to ensure the safe handling and release of ETPs, particularly seabirds, that come in contact with fishing gear.

MSC certification does not mark the end of the albacore fishery’s sustainability journey. Though the albacore stock is considered healthy, the fishery is now working with the International Commission for the Conservation of Atlantic Tuna (ICCAT) to develop harvest control rules that require fishing to be managed at a pre-determined level to ensure the long-term productivity of the albacore stock.

Michael Smith, boat owner and chairman of the Large Pelagic SMME Association, said: “The policies and the permit conditions that regulate our fishery are very thorough, and a lot of work went into the establishment of that. With that said, the road to MSC [certification] has brought more attention to the importance of good practices and ensuring that the entire fleet operates in the same mindset, and at the level required to show just how ‘clean’ our fishery really is.”

Clyde Bodenham, President of the South African Tuna Association, adds: “Achieving MSC certification demonstrates the commitment of all involved in the South African albacore tuna pole and line fishery to manage our fish stocks and marine resources responsibly. The Association will continue to support our stakeholders to ensure the interests of our sector are well represented. We applaud SASTUNA for reaching this milestone.”

SASTUNA joins two other African tuna fisheries certified to the MSC’s Fisheries Standard, forming part of a network of more than 500 wild-capture fisheries across the globe, landing 19% of wild marine seafood.

