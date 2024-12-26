The Hardy ‘Miracle’ Houseplant that Banishes Mold Spores and Flowers Indoors

Ketsuda Phoutinane, Daily Record Floral December 26, 2024

The lovely peace lily is more than just a pretty face – it can help absorb damp and cut down on mold spores.

Bathroom mould and damp are unfortunately a never-ending problem for many households no matter the season.

For many people living in poorly insulated flats or stuck with bathrooms without windows, one ‘powerhouse’ plant could be the solution. Some houseplants thrive in humid environments and could be just what you need to banish mold.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Daily Record

Related Articles

Floral

Floral Marketing Fund Hosts Webinar to Release Consumer Houseplant Study Results

Floral Marketing Fund Floral November 30, 2021

The Floral Marketing Fund (FMF) will host a webinar on December 9th at 1 PM Eastern to present results from a consumer preferences study about houseplants conducted during the COVID-19 pandemic. The study’s researchers, Dr. Melinda Knuth, NC State University, Dr. Hayk Khachatryan, Mid-Florida Research and Education Center, UF/IFAS, and Dr. Charlie Hall, Texas A&M University, will reveal the data, address trends in houseplant purchasing, and discuss how the industry can capitalize on them.