8 Pastry Pioneers Who are Setting New Cake Trends

Taste Tomorrow by Puratos Bakery December 16, 2024

Photo Credit: Taste Tomorrow

Creative minds redefining the art of pastry with daring designs

More and more pastry chefs are embracing the title of ‘pastry artist’—and for good reason. Today, pastry creation goes far beyond satisfying a sweet tooth. It has become a canvas for bold experimentation and artistic expression. Meet 8 trailblazing pastry chefs who are not just following trends but creating them.

Our latest Taste Tomorrow consumer insights reveal a surge in interest for visually striking treats. Globally, 64% of consumers agree that food that looks good is tasty too. Well-designed food is now seen as a mark of skill and craftsmanship.

In today’s pastry world, presentation has become just as important as flavor. And consumers are willing to pay for a visually striking creation. Our consumer survey held in 50 countries pointed out that:

  • 24% of global consumers are willing to pay more for products that showcase craftsmanship
  • 16% of global consumers would spend extra on visually stunning treats

Our real-time AI-powered online tracking of consumer conversations and search queries also points out that picture-perfect desserts are one of the most talked-about online trends when it comes to bakery, patisserie and chocolate. Appearance is more than a garnish, it’s a mark of quality and artistry.

To read more about the 8 Pastry Chefs, please visit: Taste Tomorrow by Puratos

