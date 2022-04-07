ABA, ASB Release New Study on Workforce Retention Trends and Best Practices in Commercial Baking

PALM SPRINGS, CA – The American Bakers Association (ABA) and the American Society of Baking (ASB) today released their joint study, 2022 Workforce Gap in U.S. Commercial Baking: Recruitment and Retention Challenges & Best Practices. Conducted in October 2021 and February 2022 by Cypress Research, the study assesses challenges and best practices for workforce recruitment and retention in the U.S. commercial baking industry.

An update to 2016’s, Workforce Gap in U.S. Commercial Baking: Trends, Challenges and Solutions, the 2022 findings help baking employers better understand the current retention trends for hourly, skilled production employees and how they have changed in the past five years.

The key findings and opportunities discovered in the study were presented at ABA’s Annual Convention.

“ABA and ASB Members can use this study as another resource to find opportunities in their workforce retention efforts,” said Robb MacKie, ABA President and CEO. “The results show specific action items our industry’s employers could consider implementing to help retain workers.”

“The information in this study will help ASB and ABA Members understand specifically how the industry’s retention best practices have changed in the past five years and what the next five years might hold,” said Kent Van Amburg, ASB Executive Director. “Equipped with these findings, companies can discover potential retention strategies for their business.”

The 2022 Workforce Gap in U.S. Commercial Baking: Recruitment Trends & Best Practices study was produced jointly by the American Bakers Association and the American Society of Baking, in conjunction with Cypress Research, as a resource for ABA and ASB Members.

ASB Members can obtain the full study by contacting Kent Van Amburg at kvanamburg@asbe.org. ABA Members can access the full study soon on AmericanBakers.org.

-About ABA-

The American Bakers Association (ABA) is the Washington D.C.-based voice of the wholesale baking industry. Since 1897, ABA has represented the interests of bakers before the U.S. Congress, federal agencies, and international regulatory authorities. ABA advocates on behalf of more than 1,000 baking facilities and baking company suppliers. ABA members produce bread, rolls, cookies, crackers, bagels, sweet goods, tortillas and many other wholesome, nutritious, baked products for America’s families. The baking industry generates more than $153 billion in economic activity annually and employs more than 799,500 highly skilled people.

-About ASB-

The American Society of Baking is a community of baking industry professionals who have joined together to provide continuing education, networking opportunities and professional development. The members include commercial bakers, engineers, food technologists and the suppliers of equipment, ingredients, and services in the grain-based food industry.

Colleagues share knowledge, encourage and promote skill development and create resources that advance the industry and its workforce. The Society’s mission is to facilitate this interaction by promoting personal growth and professional development through education and collaboration. It is through the interactions and contributions of our members that we foster mutually meaningful business relationships. Our education process is accomplished through the presentation of technical papers at our Annual Conference and MarketPlace, which is held the first week of March in Chicago. asbe.org

-About Cypress Research-

Cypress Research is celebrating twenty years of partnership with a diverse range of clients in the U.S. food processing industry, including ingredient and equipment manufacturers, national trade associations and industry trade media. Our team leverages in-depth knowledge of the structure and context of businesses in the food industry to provide rich, data-driven insights into issues driving grain-based foods and other industry sectors. We specialize in industry-level trends, company brand positioning research, and identifying and monitoring KPIs of organizations’ customer and employee experiences. Together with our clients, Cypress Research is here to inspire industry and company growth through insights. www.cypressresearch.com