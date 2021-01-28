Update On American Bakers Association’s 2021 Convention

American Bakers Association Bakery January 28, 2021

Out of an abundance of caution for the health and safety of our Members and industry partners, the American Bakers Association made the difficult decision to convert the previously planned hybrid convention to a completely virtual experience.

“While we know the baking community would love nothing more than to gather in person, the reality of the ongoing public health emergency and the need to protect essential employees dictates otherwise,” said Robb MacKie, President and CEO, ABA. “The innovative programming and networking opportunities for which the ABA Convention is known will remain but in a different format. As a silver lining, the virtual event will allow us to reach those Members who have not attended Convention in the past, giving them the opportunity to experience top-notch, valuable content for the first time.”

From March 22-23, 2021, ABA’s virtual convention program will include trends presentations, customer panels, and B2B networking for bakers, suppliers, and industry partners. We look forward to seeing you there.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: American Bakers Association

Related Articles

Bakery

Bakery is a Driver for Grocery Store Sales and Emotional Connections with Consumers

American Baker’s Association Bakery April 8, 2019

American Baker’s Association (ABA) and Food Marketing Institute (FMI) today jointly released the inaugural Power of Bakery report that assesses this colossal grocery category, which falls between produce and frozen in terms of retail sales. The results of the analysis, unveiled at the ABA Convention in Naples, Fla., share consumer perceptions, attitudes and behaviors regarding the bakery category in a grocery retail setting.

Bakery

ABA President and CEO Robb MacKie to Join NAM’s Council of Manufacturing Associations Board

American Bakers Association Bakery January 11, 2019

The American Bakers Association (ABA) and the National Association of Manufacturers (NAM) today announced that ABA President and CEO Robb MacKie will join the board of the NAM’s Council of Manufacturing Associations (CMA). Kimberly Korbel, executive director of the American Wire Producers Association, will serve as chair, and Anne Forristall Luke, president and CEO of the U.S. Tire Manufacturers Association, will serve as vice chair.