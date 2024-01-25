ABA Bolsters State Affairs Portfolio With New Hire, Bill Dumais

In response to the rising state-level legislative and regulatory challenges in commercial baking, the American Bakers Association (ABA) is significantly enhancing its state affairs portfolio with increased resources and dedicated staff.

As a part of this increased focus, ABA welcomed its newest hire on January 17th, William “Bill” Dumais III, as the State Affairs Manager. Mr. Dumais brings a wealth of experience from his tenure at the American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC), the largest nonpartisan membership organization of state legislators in America. Prior to ALEC, Dumais was part of the Council for Responsible Nutrition, an association for the responsible dietary supplement and functional food industry.

“Policy actions at the state level can move quickly. ABA is actively building out its state affairs program, allowing us to be agile and responsive on issues having the greatest impact on the commercial baking sector,” said Rasma Zvaners, Vice President of Government Relations.

