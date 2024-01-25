Schreiber Foods Earns IDFA’s 2024 Workplace of the Year Award

PHOENIX — Schreiber Foods Inc. was recognized today with the first annual IDFA Workplace of the Year Award at IDFA’s Dairy Forum in Phoenix, Ariz. The award, co-sponsored by IDFA and Dairy Processing magazine, is given each year to an outstanding IDFA member company that has created policies to promote a positive workplace experience for employees. Award recipients demonstrate efforts to support women and minorities, create cultures of inclusiveness and respect, support professional development, establish paid parental leave and flexible work hours, and gender pay equality, among other criteria.

“IDFA is proud to partner with Dairy Processing magazine to award the first annual Workplace of the Year award to Schreiber Foods of Green Bay, Wisconsin,” said Michael Dykes, D.V.M., president and CEO of IDFA. “The Workplace of the Year Award recognizes IDFA member companies committed to putting people at the center of their businesses by, providing policies that support family well-being, and creating workplace environments that are safe, equitable and inclusive of all people. It is truly gratifying to have so many worthy applicants for the first annual award, demonstrating how companies across U.S. dairy are focused on building better workplaces for all people, but none more deserving than Schreiber Foods.”

The panel of judges for the award determined that Schreiber Foods set a high bar for their programs and policies focused on diversity, equity and inclusion, among others, and make diversity goals part of the company’s goals for managers and executives, which helps to mainstream DEI priorities throughout the culture of the business. The creation of a chief diversity officer position within Schreiber Foods was seen as an example of effective administration of company goals and policies related to diversity. The company is also a leader in supporting the health and wellness of families and future families of their employees, offering expansive health coverage, fertility coverage, adoption assistance, and coverage for gender-related dysphoria and other gender-related health needs. The company’s commitment to other key benchmarks, including flexible work policies and compensation, for example, were viewed as industry leading.

“Schreiber Foods is honored to be recognized by IDFA and Dairy Processing Magazine,” said Dave Coble, senior vice president of human resources with Schreiber Foods. “IDFA continues to support the dairy industry with the challenges faced by its members, and none is more important right now than establishing dairy as a sought-after career. This award reinforces the importance of establishing a desirable workplace as the war on talent rages. We at Schreiber Foods appreciate this award, but we know the work in this area never ends.”

This is the first year for the IDFA Workplace of the Year Award. A call for nominations for the 2025 Workplace of the Year Award will be released this summer. More information about the award can be found here.

The International Dairy Foods Association (IDFA), Washington, D.C., represents the nation’s dairy manufacturing and marketing industry, which supports more than 3.2 million jobs that generate $49 billion in direct wages and $794 billion in overall economic impact. IDFA’s diverse membership ranges from multinational organizations to single-plant companies, from dairy companies and cooperatives to food retailers and suppliers, all on the cutting edge of innovation and sustainable business practices. Together, they represent most of the milk, cheese, ice cream, yogurt and cultured products, and dairy ingredients produced and marketed in the United States and sold throughout the world. Delicious, safe and nutritious, dairy foods offer unparalleled health and consumer benefits to people of all ages.