Annual Kosherization of Hanan Products Company for Passover

As they have for the past 30 years, Hanan Products Company welcomes rabbis into its plant in for its annual Kosherization process.

Hanan starts each year by shutting down all other production and running 100% kosher products for two and a half weeks. Pictured here, rabbis inspect all ingredients to make sure that no corn, soy, yeast, or certain legumes are being used; that the facility is cleansed; and that the manufacturing process adheres to strict kosher guidelines. The rabbis bless the two products Hanan manufactures for them: a non-dairy coffee whitener and a non-dairy whipped topping.

Pictured here, Rabbi Josef Schwartz on behalf of KOF-K Kosher Supervision is in the foreground and Rabbi Einhorn is in the background. They are checking for proper tank sanitation.

Pictured here is Rabbi Schwartz. Rabbis inspect all ingredients to make sure that no corn, soy, yeast, or certain legumes are being used; that the facility is cleansed; and that the manufacturing process adheres to strict kosher guidelines.

Pictured here, Rabbi Schwartz is discussing the overseeing the koshering of the tanks.

Pictured here, Rabbi Einhorn with Hanan’s Debby Wilder standing to his right are discussing the proper kosherization temperatures.

Special trucks that were also kosherized will be bringing in new ingredients for Hanan’s Passover products, such as oils and sugars

About Hanan Products

Since its founding in1946, Hanan Products, Inc. has offered innovative whipped dessert toppings, icings, and fillings to bakeries across the U.S. and abroad. Started by research chemist Stuart Hanan in Brooklyn, New York, the company is operated today by Stuart’s grandsons, Paul and Ryan on Long Island. Over the years, Hanan has developed a broad line of premium quality whipped toppings, icings, and fillings to set the pace and meet the needs of bakeries and food distributors around the world. Most recently, the company introduced breakthrough clean label products that are paving the way in a rapidly evolving and promising category. For more information, visit Hanan Products.