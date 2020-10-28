Rosica Communications Wins Hanan Products’ Business

HICKSVILLE, NY AND FAIR LAWN, NJ – Hanan Products and Rosica Communications have announced a partnership for Rosica to provide PR and marketing communications services to Hanan, a third-generation manufacturer of premium whipped toppings, icings, and fillings for bakeries, restaurant, and supermarkets around the world. Both family companies, Rosica and Hanan draw on decades of expertise in their respective fields to advance Hanan’s visibility, thought leadership, and success.

The campaign is initially focused on raising awareness of Hanan’s entry into the whole and natural foods sector with two clean label, all-natural, and one breakthrough vegan whipped topping offering, HPT PURE and Whip Deelite PURE. They meet demand for products that deliver on quality, performance, and taste. Rosica’s strategies include generating high-profile publicity in the baking and whole foods foodservice trade publications, as well as business press. Rosica will also be elevating thought leadership for Hanan as industry experts and innovators.

“We partnered with Rosica because we wanted to work with a like-minded firm, one that puts quality and service first,” said Ryan Hanan, Chief Operating Officer at Hanan. “Rosica understands our business objectives. That, combined with their deep food industry expertise, will give us a real advantage.”

ABOUT HANAN PRODUCTS

Hanan Products Company Inc. was founded in 1946 by research chemist Stuart Hanan. As a leading food production manufacturer, Hanan has developed a broad line of premium quality whipped toppings, icings, and fillings sold by distributors and used by bakeries around the world. With an overwhelming interest in quality, and a very active research and development staff, Hanan has created products for every aspect of the industry.

ABOUT ROSICA

Established in 1980, Rosica Communications builds its clients’ share of voice to stand apart from the competition. It does this through thought leadership development, media relations, social media marketing, crisis communications, cause marketing, influencer relations, and content marketing. The national agency developed a systematic approach called SalesSmart PRsm which entails repurposing earned media results to bolster sales, SEO, online reputation management, content marketing and social media outcomes.