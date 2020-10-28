US Foods Holiday Scoop Offers Wow-Worthy Solutions to Entice Diners This Season

ROSEMONT, Ill.- US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) announced today the launch of Holiday Scoop 2020, “Wow Your Diners On- and Off-Premise.” With this special edition of Scoop, operators can design family-style take-out meals to meet increased demand during the busy holiday season, and develop a new rotation of on-trend menu items to help fight menu fatigue whether diners are ordering to-go or dining in. Holiday Scoop features 14 items to help restaurant owners create standout menu items that not only meet diner demand but increase revenue opportunities this season.

“Dining trends have evolved rapidly since the pandemic hit, and this holiday season is certainly no exception,” said Stacey Kinkaid, vice president, product development and innovation, US Foods. “In fact, according to a recent US Foods survey, one in three consumers report that they plan to order more from restaurants for the upcoming holidays. Families are faced with less time and more responsibilities and want take-out solutions to make family feasts easier. And, at the same time, diners have been stuck in a rut and want new, wow-worthy menu options that will keep them engaged and coming back for more. With Holiday Scoop, we have addressed these needs head-on with innovative products that will help operators boost both off-premise and on-premise offerings with versatility and labor savings in mind.”

Family-Style Made Easy: Take Home Items to Help Diners Celebrate the Holidays, Minus the Stress

With 73% of millennials and 71% of households with children interested in ordering a holiday family-style meal to-go from restaurants during the COVID-19 pandemic,1 Holiday Scoop offers a variety of family-friendly options including:

Patuxent Farms® All Natural* Brined Turkey Breast Roast: A center-of-the-table holiday favorite, this whole-muscle, double lobe turkey breast is pre-brined and boneless for easy preparation and portioning. It can be used for roasting, smoking or many other applications.

A center-of-the-table holiday favorite, this whole-muscle, double lobe turkey breast is pre-brined and boneless for easy preparation and portioning. It can be used for roasting, smoking or many other applications. Roseli® Premium Organic Three Cheese and Garden Vegetable Tortelloni: Certified USDA organic, this tortelloni (large tortellini) is made with peas, zucchini, asparagus and a blend of parmesan, smoked mozzarella and ricotta cheeses. It pairs perfectly with a variety of sauces, including US Foods’ Roseli® Organic Marinara Sauce.

Certified USDA organic, this tortelloni (large tortellini) is made with peas, zucchini, asparagus and a blend of parmesan, smoked mozzarella and ricotta cheeses. It pairs perfectly with a variety of sauces, including US Foods’ Roseli® Organic Marinara Sauce. Roseli® Organic Marinara Sauce: This USDA-certified organic sauce is a classic recipe taken back to the basics. Made from vine-ripened, fresh-packed, California-grown organic tomatoes, organic extra virgin olive oil and a special organic spice blend, this sauce has a simple, delicious flavor that harkens back to old Italy.

This USDA-certified organic sauce is a classic recipe taken back to the basics. Made from vine-ripened, fresh-packed, California-grown organic tomatoes, organic extra virgin olive oil and a special organic spice blend, this sauce has a simple, delicious flavor that harkens back to old Italy. Devonshire® Premium Belgian Chocolate Chip Waffle: Made in Belgium, this tasty treat features Belgian chocolate chips and crunchy sugar pearls. It is as perfect for a family-style holiday brunch as it is to serve as a delectable dessert. It’s individually wrapped making it an attractive grab and go or retail offering as well.

Fresh Menu Ideas: On-Premise Attractions and Off-Premise Add-ons to Keep Diners Coming Back

Whether diners are eating on-premise or taking their meals to-go, they are looking for variety to relieve menu fatigue and keep their menus fresh year-round. Holiday Scoop offers solutions to attract and retain diners including:

Chef’s Line® All Natural* Pulled Uncured Bacon: This product is tender and easy to serve – similar to pulled pork. A versatile ingredient, it can top a burger or salad or flavor a breakfast dish. It is made with pork belly and simple ingredients – designed for maximum convenience. And it meets the criteria for the US Foods Unpronounceables List™** initiative.

This product is tender and easy to serve – similar to pulled pork. A versatile ingredient, it can top a burger or salad or flavor a breakfast dish. It is made with pork belly and simple ingredients – designed for maximum convenience. And it meets the criteria for the US Foods Unpronounceables List™** initiative. Metro Deli® Uncured Bacon Jam: This decadent, savory spread is made with more than 25% uncured bacon that contains no added nitrates or nitrites.*** It’s perfectly balanced with savory and sweet, features pieces of smoky uncured bacon, onion and brown sugar and can be used to elevate toasted sandwiches and shared appetizers. It also meets the criteria for the US Foods Unpronounceables List™** initiative.

This decadent, savory spread is made with more than 25% uncured bacon that contains no added nitrates or nitrites.*** It’s perfectly balanced with savory and sweet, features pieces of smoky uncured bacon, onion and brown sugar and can be used to elevate toasted sandwiches and shared appetizers. It also meets the criteria for the US Foods Unpronounceables List™** initiative. Devonshire® Bomboloni: Produced in Italy and pre-fried, these fluffy doughnuts are traditionally filled with fruit or chocolate. They’re not too sweet, which makes them versatile, and can be used in a variety of applications such as savory, filled, baked or fried, and can be eaten warm or at room temperature.

Produced in Italy and pre-fried, these fluffy doughnuts are traditionally filled with fruit or chocolate. They’re not too sweet, which makes them versatile, and can be used in a variety of applications such as savory, filled, baked or fried, and can be eaten warm or at room temperature. Devonshire® Peanut Butter Chocolate Cake: Made with REESE’S Peanut Butter Cups, this item is all indulgence and labor-savings.Pre-cut and separated with paper leaflets, this cake features two layers of chocolate cake with a dense, crunchy peanut butter filling that’s so thick, peanut butter is the first ingredient. The cake is covered in chocolate ganache and topped with real REESE’S Peanut Butter Cups.

In addition to providing operators with the right food products to meet emerging dining trends, Holiday Scoop also features a new sink and surface cleaner to support restaurant operators’ in their commitment to diner and employee safety. The Monogram Clean Force® Sink & Surface Cleaner Sanitizer is an EPA-registered, no rinse, 2-in-1 cleaner sanitizer that can be used against the virus that causes COVID-19 and helps prevent cross-contamination to keep staff and guests safe from foodborne illnesses.

As part of the company’s “We Help You Make It” promise, Scoop highlights the company’s Exclusive Brand products, dedicated to bringing restaurant operators a variety of innovative, on-trend items to inspire their culinary vision and enhance back-of-house efficiencies. To learn more about Holiday Scoop 2020, visit the website here.

About US Foods

US Foods is one of America’s great food companies and a leading foodservice distributor, partnering with approximately 300,000 restaurants and foodservice operators to help their businesses succeed. With more than 70 broadline locations and 76 cash and carry stores, US Foods provides its customers with a broad and innovative food offering and a comprehensive suite of e-commerce, technology and business solutions. US Foods is headquartered in Rosemont, Ill. Visit www.usfoods.com to learn more.

1Dataessential, in conjunction with US Foods.

*No artificial ingredients. Minimally processed.

**The Unpronounceables List initiative creates new US Foods Exclusive Brand products and reformulates others by avoiding, removing or replacing certain ingredients and food additives such as artificial flavors and artificial (FD&C) colors, hydrogenated oils, high-fructose corn syrup and MSG.

***Except for those naturally occurring in sea salt and celery powder.